SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound’s Memory Café will look back to memories of “reading, and writing and ’rithmetic” through puzzles and conversation, songs, poetry, photos and games from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at 585 County Road Z.
Participants are invited to bring along photos and memorabilia related to their school days for the free monthly gathering to share common interests and friendship for people who are experiencing memory loss, mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
Participants can find common understanding and a safe environment for those living with memory loss. A caregiver should be present.
For more information, call Coni LaBarbera at 608-748-4411, ext. 188, or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.