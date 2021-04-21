National Pretzel Day is on Monday, April 26, and there’s no better time to celebrate the pleasure of this iconic snack.
Whether you prefer hard pretzels or soft, there’s no doubt that the twisted sister of the potato chip is a snack staple. In fact, the pretzel could be considered the sidekick of the chip — kind of funny looking and not as celebrated. But when it’s missing from the party, you feel the loss.
Pretzels might undersell potato chips as the favorite snack of Americans. But be honest, which would you rather have with your beer?
Made from water, flour and salt, the origin of the soft pretzel is thought to have Catholic roots. Monks fashioned the first pretzels as the perfect food for Lent.
Historians differ on whether the original name was “bracallae,” Latin for “little arms,” or “pretiola,” meaning “little reward.” But whatever that name was, it eventually became “pretzel.”
The Pennsylvania Dutch introduced pretzels to America in the 18th century. Long a staple in their German homeland, pretzels were sometimes sweetened and eaten for dessert and were a regular side dish at meals.
In 1861, 26-year-old Julius Sturgis bought a house in Lititz, Pa., in the heart of Amish country, and opened the first commercial pretzel bakery in the U.S. He lived in the house with his family, adding an addition for the bakery.
“We are the oldest commercial bakery in the U.S., and it is still a family-owned and operated business,” manager Kurt Van Gilder said.
Van Gilder oversees the bakery tours and store, both of which are located in Lititz at the same address where Sturgis opened his first shop.
Tom Sturgis, Julius’ great-great-grandson, is CEO. Bruce Sturgis, Tom’s son and Julius’ great-great-great-grandson, is president.
Julius Sturgis’ soft pretzels were soon a tradition in the region but, like all bread-based goods, they had to be sold quickly and couldn’t be shipped far. Whether by accident or design, that led Sturgis to create a hard-baked version, changing the landscape of pretzels for decades to come. Hard pretzels soon became even more popular than soft-baked ones.
The art of twisting pretzels remained a handmade vocation until 1935, when the Reading Pretzel Machinery Co. introduced an automated machine, which twisted pretzels six times faster than those made by hand.
The pretzel remained an Atlantic Coast staple for a long time. Pennsylvanians consume more pretzels than any other state. But pretzels, particularly soft pretzels with a variety of dipping sauces accompanied by a good craft beer, have become as ubiquitous in the Midwest as wine and cheese.
At Burkey’s Bar and Grill in Dubuque, a 1-pound soft pretzel has been on the menu since the restaurant opened in October 2019. Although it’s not house made, some of the sauces that accompany it, including one made with Blue Moon beer, are.
Manager Donna Burkart said the pretzel, which is presented hanging from a hook with coarse salt sprinkled on the plate, is one of their most popular menu items.
“When we’re busy and the first pretzel is brought out, I hear comments like ‘Look at that pretzel. Let’s get one,’” she said. “And before you know it, several pretzels are coming out of the kitchen to be served.”
There are plenty of good pretzels to be had in the tri-states and a little bit beyond, so raise a pretzel and a stein on National Pretzel Day and celebrate America’s second favorite snack food.
Sources: www.history.com; www. theconversation.com; www.juliussturgis.com; www.thespruceeats.com.