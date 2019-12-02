Event: “A Motown Christmas”
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: Tickets start at $44, plus taxes and fees, and are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Tidbits
- The Motown Experience is a world-class vocal group assembled from past and present members of three of Motown’s most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols. “A Motown Christmas” combines Motown’s greatest hits with holiday classics.
- The show features trademark choreography and harmonies performed in the Motown style.
- The Motown Experience will feature Dave Finley, a veteran of more than 25 years of performing with Smokey Robinson and the Miracles; Charles Franklin, formerly with Ali Woodson’s Temptations; Doug Gaddy, also formerly of Ali Woodson’s Temptations and The Dramatics; and George Wilson, an original member who sang with the Capitols for more than 20 years.
- Throughout their career, the Temptations released four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles and 14 Billboard R&B No. 1 singles. The group’s material earned them three Grammy Awards. Like its “sister” female group, the Supremes, the Temptations’ singer lineup has changed frequently.
- The Miracles charted more than 50 Billboard hit singles between 1959 and 1978, including 26 Top 10 R&B hits, with four R&B No 1 hits. Sixteen of their songs reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, with seven songs reaching the Top 10 and two — 1970’s “The Tears of A Clown” and 1975’s “Love Machine” — reaching No. 1. A third song, “Shop Around,” reached No. 1 on the Cash Box magazine Top 100 pop chart.
- Formed in 1962, the Capitols moved to the front of the R&B and soul sounds with “Cool Jerk.” Issued on Karen Records in the spring of 1966, the tune cracked the pop Top 10, hit No. 2 on the R&B charts and has made many best-of lists, including “100 Greatest Rock Bass Performances” (No. 70) and “VH1’s 100 Greatest Dance Songs” (No. 48).
- Performing with The Motown Experience is an orchestra made up of seasoned performers who have been the musicians of choice for hundreds of Motown, nostalgia, classic rock and doo wop shows around the country. Each has live performance and recording credits with a veritable “who’s who” of popular music artists from the 1950s through the 1970s.