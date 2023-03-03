GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will host its annual “Broad Ideas” today through Saturday, March 25.
The month-long inclusive, feminist celebration includes artists, poets, musicians and activities.
International Women’s Day Broad Bingo will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The event will offer a twist on the classic game of Bingo. There will be popcorn, snacks, a cash bar and prizes. The event is free. Babysitting is provided. Reservations are requested at www.broadideas.org.
A one-day workshop for ages 13 to 15 will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the center’s theater space.
The workshop is designed to facilitate the exploration of expressing one’s story through movement, sound, visual arts and spoken word. The prompt of the day is, “What makes you strong?” Participants will share their stories with friends and family at the culmination of the workshop at 4:30 p.m.
The cost is free. Lunch will be provided. The class is limited to 10 participants. To sign up, send an email with the subject line, TEEN STORYTELLING, to cindytegtmeyer@gmail.com or text Cindy at 773-259-3234.
For more information, follow Broad Ideas on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.broadideas.org.
