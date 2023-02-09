Event: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart, with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque
Cost: $30 to $45 for the public; $25 to $40 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets $25 to $40. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, H-PALS allows people to earn a point for every dollar spent. When patrons reach 200 points, they receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) for an eligible event of their choice.
Tidbits
- Nearly 30 years after his passing, pianist and bandleader William James “Count” Basie is the only bandleader in the history of jazz to have his orchestra continuing to perform sold-out concerts internationally.
- During its tenure, the Count Basie Orchestra scored 18 Grammy Awards, performed for royalty and has featured some of the greatest soloists in the history of music.
- Guest vocalist Carmen Bradford is a 2022 Grammy Award nominee and recipient of the Los Angeles Jazz Society’s Jazz Vocalist Award. She is the daughter of legendary cornetist and composer Bobby Bradford and world-renown jazz vocalist, composer and author Melba Joyce.
- At 22, Bradford was discovered and hired by Count Basie and was the featured vocalist in the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra for nine years. She has performed on multiple albums with the ensemble, including two Grammy Award-winning albums in the 1980s, as well as the Grammy Award-nominated release of “Live At Birdland” in 2022.
- Bradford was featured in the classic duet, “How Do You Keep the Music Playing” on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1991. She also has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Shelly Berg, Jeremy Monteiro, John Clayton, Nancy Wilson, Lena Horne, Doc Severinsen, Tony Bennett, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Tierney Sutton, Liz Wright, Patti Austin and others.
- A free pre-show reception for “International Photography Exhibit: Photos by University of Dubuque Students” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery, Heritage Center. The exhibit will be open through Friday, Feb. 24.
