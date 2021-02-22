If your birthday is today: Find your place, and live in the moment. Enjoy what life has to offer. Set a realistic pace that brings you the comfort and joy you deserve. Stop doubting, and start discovering what's important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make your space inviting. Move things around to suit your lifestyle. Share your feelings and plans with loved ones. Now's the time to make some dramatic self-improvements.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let your emotions interfere when you're making an important decision. Stay calm, use discipline and verify facts before you take action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Work in your best interest instead of trying to impress or please someone. Push your ideas and vision, and invest time and effort into pursuing what makes you happy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) If you recognize what's possible, success will follow. Let go of negativity and let your innovative ideas set new trends. Make romance and love priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) An open mind will encourage you to try something new. Express your thoughts and feelings. Share something special with someone who can contribute to your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stay on course. Look for the right opportunity and put everything into your objective. If you take on too much, you will fall short of your goal. Bring about change and persuade others to follow suit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Information, education and communication will lead to positive changes. Focus on what you have to offer. Don't be afraid to make the first move. Keeping up with trends will help you find success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't let an unexpected change bring you down. Take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way, and get things done without compromising your financial status or health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let uncertainty or confusion lead to your downfall. Look at the possibilities and use your skills to bring about the changes that will make your life better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Settle into something you do well or love to do. Opening up to a loved one will help you make decisions that add to your comfort and well-being. Don't let others make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider how you earn and handle your money, and make changes that will stabilize your future. Look at what's trending and how you can take advantage of an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Weigh the pros and cons of every situation you face. Be careful when dealing with peers, relatives and people who work for institutions. Choose your words carefully and be wary of making compromises.
