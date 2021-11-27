Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host a pair of events in December to coincide with the holiday season.
Its annual Advent Evening for Women will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Continuing a 20-year Shalom tradition, the women of Lydia will lead attendees in a prayerful and inspirational celebration of the season. The chapel program will be preceded by a dinner. Presenters will include the Music Group of Lydia. The cost is $35 per person. Register and prepay by Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Shalom Winter Breakfast: St. Francis of Assisi and the Creche will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Presenter Ginny Heldorfer, OSF, will share her love of the season through its decorations, crèche scenes, family and friend gatherings and the ways households decorate their homes to celebrate the birth of Jesus. She is a former teacher, principal and pastoral minister. She volunteers for jobs at the motherhouse and is an active spiritual companion with adults seeking to deepen their relationship with God. During the program, Heldorfer will focus on St. Francis’ contribution to the birth of the crèche. Attendees are invited to bring a figure from their crèche to focus on during the closing prayer.
The cost is $15 per person. Register and prepay by Thursday, Dec. 16.