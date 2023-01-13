If your birthday is today: Situations change, and you'll fall behind if you don't adjust. Being organized will help you meet the demands you face. Good things are within reach, but being in the right is essential.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do everything according to plan, and don't leave yourself open to criticism. Balance and equality are required.

