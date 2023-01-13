If your birthday is today: Situations change, and you'll fall behind if you don't adjust. Being organized will help you meet the demands you face. Good things are within reach, but being in the right is essential.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do everything according to plan, and don't leave yourself open to criticism. Balance and equality are required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a greater interest in investing in yourself. An energetic approach to domestic situations will pay off. Make romance your priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't share too much information. Offering your services to a group will give you a place to grow your ideas and execute your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Create a peaceful environment. Don't let chaos infiltrate your life. Strive for simplicity, honesty and flawless work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Have confidence in yourself and your ability to figure things out. Be clear regarding what you expect and are willing to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A positive shift will require you to have everything in place and ready to go. Things are starting to look good.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll face opposition while trying to resolve an emotional issue. Be conscious of what others want and how they feel. Understand what's important to others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A perfect show of what you can offer will win favors. Attend an event geared toward what's important to you. Establish yourself in a community of people heading down a similar path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you don't like what you see, reinvent yourself. Someone you respect will stand by you, even if those closest to you don't.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Play to win, but not at the expense of hurting someone you love. Put friends and family first, and make calculated moves when it comes to business. Don't mix business with pleasure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22). Don't be shy; embrace the unknown and face challenges head-on. Use your intellect, experience and common sense.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Your ability to captivate your audience will boost your ego, but don't let that push you to promise more than you can deliver. Stick to the truth and map out a solid plan.
