Freshmen Keisha Walker, Mya Lindauer, Megan Sautter and Josie Jecklin are the first girls on the Western Dubuque Bobcats wrestling team in program history.
Keisha convinced Megan and Mya to start wrestling with her in seventh grade in the Bobcat Youth Wrestling Club. They made the jump to high school wrestling as freshmen, and Keisha convinced their classmate Josie to join the three of them in their historic endeavor.
The four girls were welcomed to the program and trained alongside the junior varsity and varsity wrestlers all season. They wrestled in as many matches as they could, depending on which teams had other girls to wrestle.
The season culminated in the second Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Jan. 24-25.
The four of them are excited to see what the future of girls’ wrestling holds.