The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will host its annual Party for the Planet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Outdoor activities and booths will showcase the efforts of museum conservation partners, while indoor engagement opportunities will highlight its conservation work with wildlife and clean water initiatives.
Outdoor exhibitors will include Good Neighbor Iowa, Green Dubuque/Green Iowa AmeriCorps, Sustainable Dubuque, the White Pine Sierra Club, Natural Resource Conservation Service and more.
Members of Scouts BSA will be on-site with camping and boating gear to discuss their travels to the boundary waters and to share more about their advocacy efforts in keeping the waters clean and healthy.
Guests will have an opportunity to create seed paper, examine macro invertebrates found in the museum’s Wetland, help plant native plants on the museum campus and take home saplings from Wagner Nursery.
Additionally, animal presentations involving raptors, paddlefish and others will take place.
Party for the Planet activities are included with general admission.
For more information, visit rivermsueum.com/events.