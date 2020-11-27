Editor’s note: With books being a hot holiday gift item thanks to more time spent at home due to COVID-19, we’re rounding up a few to consider gifting each day this week. This is part five of five.
The holidays this year are going to be, well, unique.
Some family members won’t be there. Others are coming, regardless of whatever’s going on. Others are sending their regards
and a box of presents, which is something you might do, too.
Here’s the good news: Books are easy to wrap, easy to box and easy to ship. Why not try one of these great books for that person who can’t make it to your table this holiday season?
Picture books
For the littlest giftee who’s just learning their ABCs, there are two great options. Superhero fans will love “T is for Thor: A Norse Mythology Alphabet,” by Virginia Loh-Hagan, illustrated by Torstein Nordstrand. Pair it with the slightly gentler “H is for Honey Bee: A Beekeeping Alphabet,” by Robbyn Smith van Frankenhuyzen, illustrated by Eileen Ryan Ewen. These are A B-U-tiful pair of gifts.
For the kid who loves to sing and dance or the child who loves silly poetry, Dan Brown’s “Wild Symphony” is a great book to give. Written by the “The DaVinci Code” author, this is a book of poetry with kid-friendly inspirational sidebars, and it comes with a free app so your child can follow along, musically. Wrap it up with “Lions & Cheetahs & Rhinos Oh My!” by John Platt and Moira Rose Donohue. It’s an informational book filled with artwork and wild animals, and it’ll absolutely appeal to your wild child.
Little animal lovers also might like “Memoirs of a Tortoise,” by Devin Scillian, illustrated by Tim Bowers. It’s a clever, sad and oh-so-sweet tale of a long and wonderful life and loss and love again. Pair it with “Tails from the Animal Shelter,” by Stephanie Shaw, illustrated by Liza Woodruff, a book about pets for adoption, pets looking for a new home and pets your child could love.
What do you get your favorite little horse lover? “The True Story of Zippy Chippy, The Little Horse That Couldn’t,” by Artie Bennett, illustrated by Dave Szalay. It’s the tale of a racehorse who didn’t race. Who would ever love him then?
For the youngest book lover who seems fascinated with medicine, “The Polio Pioneer: Dr. Jonas Salk and the Polio Vaccine,” by Linda Elovitz Marshall, illustrated by Lisa Anchin, might work. It’s also a great idea for the child who hates shots. Wrap it up with “All the Way to the Top,” by Annette Bay Pimentel, pictures by Nabi H. Ali. It’s the tale of Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins, who uses a wheelchair, and the very brave and inspirational thing she did just before the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. Keelan-Chaffins wrote the foreword to this book.
Farm kids and kids who love to visit farms will adore “Prairie Days,” by Patricia MacLachlan, the story of being in the country. Kids will love it. You’ll enjoy the artwork by Micha Archer. Pair it with “This Land is Your Land,” words and music by Woody Guthrie, artwork from Kathy Jakobsen.
For the “I don’t wanna” kind of kid, “Otis P. Oliver Protests,” by Keri Claiborne Boyle, illustrated by Daniel Duncan, is perfect. It’s the tale of a boy who hates baths and will go to unusual lengths to avoid them. Wrap it up with “Christopher Pumpkin,” by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, illustrated by Nick East. It’s about a little boy pumpkin who’s not your usual scare.
Since the littlest person on your gift list loves to hear stories about other kids, “A World Together,” by Sonia Manzano, would make a great gift. Written by “Sesame Street’s” “Maria,” this book is from the National Geographic folks, so you know it’s full of great photos from around the world. Wrap it up with “Our Favorite Day of the Year,” by A.E. Ali, illustrated by Rahele Jomepour Bell, a book about holidays and celebrations around the world.
For a kid who can sit a little longer than most, “Pirate Nell’s Tale to Tell,” by Helen Docherty and Thomas Docherty, is a great book. It’s a longer, more involved tale of high seas and hijinks, whales and swashbuckling. Wrap it up with “Jules vs. The Ocean,” by Jessie Sima, a book about the water, a sand castle, and guess what happens.
Young scientists and dinosaur fans will enjoy “Dinosaur Lady: The Daring Discoveries of Mary Anning, the First Paleontologist,” by Linda Skeers, illustrated by Marta Alvarez Miguens. Share it, then share the details in the author’s notes.
The little monster maven on your gift list this year will enjoy “Travel Guide for Monsters,” by Lori Degman, illustrated by Dave Szalay, a travelogue for the creature-on-the-go. Wrap it up with “I Love My Fangs!” by Kelly Leigh Miller, a tale of a very important lost tooth. On that note, why not put “Letters from My Tooth Fairy,” by Brooke Hecker, illustrated by Deborah Melmon, in the package, too?
The budding politician on your gift list might enjoy unwrapping “Elizabeth Warren’s Big, Bold Plans,” by Laurie Ann Thompson, illustrated by Susanna Chapmen. It’s a kid-friendly version of Warren’s biography, meant for older story time lovers. Pair it with “Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story,” by Lindsey McDivitt, illustrated by Matt Faulkner, for a great gift for your future politician.
For the kid who enjoys current events, “Your Voice is Your Superpower!” by Jessica and Sandy Bohrer, a book about voting and the First Amendment.
Young readers
For the kid who loves animals and mysteries, wrapping “The Great Pet Heist,” by Emily Ecton, art by Dave Mottram, might be the best thing to do. It’s the story of Butterbean the weiner dog, his fellow pets and what happened on the day that Mrs. Food fell and hurt herself. Will someone come to take care of them, or will they have to make better plans?
The princess on your list will love “Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror,” by Natasha Farrant, illustrated by Lydia Corry. It’s the story of a mirror cast by an enchantress, and in it are eight princesses who refuse to act princess-like but instead are brave, fierce and tough.
If there’s a football fan on your list, wrap up “Gridiron: Stories from 100 Years of the National Football League,” by Fred Bowen and James E. Ransome. It’s a book your young fan will read again and again. Here’s another book that young readers will reach for repeatedly: “National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021.” Filled with photos, sidebars, graphs and fun information, it’s one of those “I-know-this-and-you-don’t” kinds of books, and it’s perfect for your child’s stocking.
Teens
Think before you wrap up “The Body Image Book for Girls,” by Charlotte Markey. Is your giftee ages 12 and older? Will she be OK with this as a gift? Wrap it up with “Body Talk,” by Kelly Jensen, a book of essays on “radical anatomy.”
The fantasy lover on your list will love “Poisoned,” by Jennifer Donnelly, a “Snow White”-type tale of an evil queen and her efforts to kill a princess. But was the queen really behind the plot to cut out the princess’s heart? Wrap it up with “Little Creeping Things,” by Chelsea Ichaso, a story of repressed memories, bullying and a murder that might or might not have happened the way one girl thinks it did.
For the romantic on your gift list, look for “More Than Just a Pretty Face,” by Syed M. Masood. It’s a novel about a boy and a girl and another girl and love with the perfect-for-you person. Pair it with “The Voting Booth,” by Brandy Colbert, the timely story of a boy, a girl, a vote and a fight to maintain democracy.
If there’s a car nut on your gift list, you can’t go wrong with “Racers,” by Neal Bascomb. It’s a true World War II story of a woman race car driver, a Jewish racer, a fast car and showing Hitler a thing or two.
Your young cook is going to love unwrapping “The Healthy Junior Chef Cookbook,” from Williams Sonoma. The recipes are easy but challenging and oh, those pictures. Wrap it with a new kitchen tool set for the best gift.