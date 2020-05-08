For most of us, it has been a long month-and-a-half.
Time not spent engaging in a few our favorite activities or with our loved ones might have us feeling stir crazy, isolated and lonely.
Counted among this group are artists — many of whom have faced canceled or postponed performance dates, shuttered galleries and a financial future that’s uncertain.
However, it hasn’t stopped them from creating, with the hopes of uplifting and inspiring others through their work.
As restrictions carry on, we’ve included snapshots of how a few local arts organizations have responded to the pandemic, as well as how they’ve continued reaching out to the community and how you can take advantage of what’s being offered.
Bell Tower Theater
The Dubuque theater troupe will host, “Pets in Quarantine: A Virtual Play, “ at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, via Facebook Live. Donations will be accepted.
Online: Facebook.com/bell.tower.9.
Board & Brush
The Dubuque location is offering curbside pickup of its DIY “@Home” kits.
Online: Facebook.com/BoardAndBrushDubuque.
Captured on Canvas
“Take & Paint” kits are available from the Dubuque location, as well as live paint parties and “Little Artists Live.”
Online: Facebook.com/CapturedOnCanvasDBQ.
Colts Drum & Bugle Corps
With its annual summer tour suspended, Colts instructors have hopped online to offer a summer training curriculum to players through a series of lesson videos available on its Facebook page, #MarchOn. The organization is documenting the constructions efforts of its offices, #WarehouseWednesday, as well as Throwback Thursday submissions. The creme de la creme is a video from its horn line called, “Virtual Strangers.”
Online: Facebook.com/dcicolts.
Creative Adventure Lab
The organization has created Take ‘N Make art kits, including pottery, paint, coloring activity sheets, a VR smartphone adapter with links to games and virtual tours and card-making supplies. Also offered is a Studio-To-Go kit with a three-piece pottery set and supplies. Additionally, Creative Adventure Lab instructors are including step-by-step projects on its Facebook page, live paint nights, “Clay at Home!” as well as broadcasting via Facebook Live, “Free Workshop Wednesdays!” each week at 1 p.m. for youth.
Online: tinyurl.com/yczsvotz, Facebook.com/CreativeAdventureLab.
Dubuque Academy of Ballet
With its spring production of “Coppelia” canceled, in addition to ballet classes, Dubuque Academy of Ballet Director Marina O’Rourke and instructor and artist-in-residence Megan MacLeod have taken to YouTube to offer class reviews for dancers in everything from beginning and intermediate pointe to conditioning for extensions, abs and arabesque.
Online: YouTube — Ballet Dubuque.
Dubuque Museum of Art
In addition to virtual image galleries of exhibitions at dbqart.org/current-
exhibitions, the organization has cultivated a myriad of ways for patrons to stay connected.
• Art Adventures Online offers a family-friendly video series featuring art projects that can be created at home. Taught by Educational Fellow Caitlin Donald, the videos can be found on the museum’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Let’s Talk About Art is narrated by Exhibitions and Collections Fellow Sara Cullers. The video series takes viewers inside the museum’s collections. It can be found on the museum’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Wednesdays.
• The Permanent Collections Image Gallery Virtual Tour features 35 works from the museum’s permanent collection. Visit dbqart.org to access the tour.
• K-8 Student Art Exhibition Image Gallery includes artwork from 13 Dubuque elementary schools, three Dubuque middle schools and five Holy Family elementary schools, available to view as an album on the museum’s Facebook page.
• On Thursday, May 14, the museum will host a virtual talk with “Flow: Journey Through the Mississippi River” artists. The talk will be recorded and rebroadcast on the museum’s YouTube channel.
• The museum hosts themed social media posts. On Mondays, “Artists & Their Animals”; on Fridays, “Misplaced by History: Artists Worth Knowing”; and on Saturdays, “What’s Cooking? Favorite Recipes from Famous Artists.”
• Children and adults have been invited to create and share their uplifting, encouraging and positive messages through their chalk drawings and art through Show Us Your Chalk Art DBQ. Creations can be posted to the museum’s Facebook page, using #dumasunshine.
An e-newsletter recapping highlights of online content is available. Sign up by emailing info@dbqart.org. You also can view a copy each Friday on the museum’s Facebook page.
The museum has initiated DBQ Together Through Color, lighting the exterior of its building in a specific color of light each week to show solidarity among local businesses and the community. The color of the week is posted each Monday on the museum’s Facebook page. You can post an image of your lights with the color of the week on Facebook, using #allinthistogetherdubuque.
Online: dbqart.org, Facebook.com/dubuqueart, YouTube — Dubuque Museum of Art.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra
The ensemble is hosting a series of Facebook Live mini concerts titled, “Live from Our Living Room,” at 7 p.m. Fridays on the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Facebook page.
Each week, a different musician is featured.
The offerings are free, with a pay-as-you-like ticket option, enabling viewers to make a donation to the symphony through the live feed, through the ticket link on the Facebook event page or at dubuquesymphony.org/give/give-now.
Online: Facebook.com/DubuqueSymphony.
Fly-By-Night Productions
Actor, director and co-founder of the Dubuque-based theater company Doug Donald has created a series of Mark Twain re-
enactments dubbed, “Twain Shorts.”
Online: Facebook.com/doug.donald.92, under the album, “Twain Shorts.”
Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts
The organization with an eye toward promoting local and regional art is sharing paintings by Dubuque artist Barbara Heitzman as part of its “Eclectic Mix” exhibit on its Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/GalenaCenterForTheArts.
The Grand Opera House
For those bitten by the theater bug, the Dubuque organization is soliciting video auditions for its production of “Matilda the Musical.” Details can be found online.
Online: thegrandoperahouse.com/
matilda-auditions.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
The museum is inviting participants to share a special find from within their home, using #Home
MuseumCollections on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Browse the collection at rivermuseum.com/
home-museum-collections. You can get a “We’re With You” postcard: Visit
our-hearts-are-with-you to browse from seven designs and an eighth create-your-own version. Or, select from 14 videos, as well as virtual tours at rivermuseum.com/home-museum-collections.
You also can check out the Mississippi River Webcam or check in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for the North American River Otter Webcam at
webcams.
Online: rivermuseum.com, Facebook.com/
RiverMuseum, Twitter and Instagram @RiverMuseum.
Northeast Iowa School of Music
While in-person music lessons have temporarily been silenced, virtual lessons continue. New students interested in trying their hand at a new instrument — such as piano, voice, guitar, strings, woodwinds, brass or percussion — can contact the school.
Online: nisom.com.