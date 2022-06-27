An astounding 897,000 results come up on Google when you search for “fruit flambé” (fresh fruit ignited with alcohol). That’s kind of ironic, because the truth is that uncharred fresh fruit tamps down fires related to inflammation in your body. Inflammation can be a good response if short-lived; it helps your immune system to heal a wound or fight an infection. When it becomes chronic because of the presence of visceral belly fat and obesity or chronic sedentary behavior, it increases your risk for cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders. Those conditions then fuel inflammation more.
The fruits you eat can go a long way toward preventing chronic inflammation.
1. Berries are loaded with bioactive compounds that help block inflammation. According to Harvard University, it’s the chemicals that make them so colorful — anthocyanins and ellagic acid — and give them the power to lower the risk of Alzheimer’s, heart disease and diabetes. Their experts say to eat one and a half to two cups of various berries daily to fight chronic inflammation.
2. Apples and pears can take a bite out of inflammation, too. According to a meta-review of studies published in Current Developments in Nutrition: In observational studies, apple or pear intake significantly decreased risk of cerebrovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and all-cause mortality.
3. Stone fruits, such as cherries, peaches, apricots and plums, are also loaded with colorful phytochemicals and anthocyanins that tamp down inflammation. Enjoy!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
