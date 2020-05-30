Many of us are trying desperately to connect the disparate dots of science, newscast and anecdote to find some pattern, some overarching meaning amid viral infection, economic destruction and death.
For most, no coherent pattern emerges, only coincidence and confusion alongside some “random acts of kindness.” Harvard ethicist Lydia Dugdal says we lack a “common existential narrative,” a shared story that casts light on the meaning of global suffering, loss and despair.
Traditional stories tell us to accept our afflictions as belonging to a larger scheme beyond mortal grasp, to trust the one or ones in charge. I heard one caregiver say recently: “I guess God’s got His rhymes and reasons.” It was a Friday afternoon, in the employees’ lounge at a home for aged dementia patients quarantined by COVID-19.
It would be comforting to believe that the suffering of these people, with their scrambled circuits and skewed limbs, belonged to some larger dispensation of justice and mercy. But this woman was not comforted. Leaning her head against the door-jamb, she declared her intention to cash her paycheck, go home and drink herself numb.
But maybe we are telling the wrong story. Wanting suffering to fit some divine plan is like wanting to fly an airplane above tornado damage and see that it spells out a cure for acne. Perhaps the pandemic is telling a new story of the limits of understanding and the limitlessness of hope.
Living in these days, we are each blessed with having our mortality held constantly before us. We all bear the burdens of the pandemic — now just as at other times, we live in the face of failure, loss, illness and our certain ends.
Now we find ourselves asking, “Why get up in the morning? What work is there for me to do in this world that can possibly make a difference?” Asking not “how can we get back to normal?” but “how can we create a whole new normal ... a shift in what we expect, in what we endure, in how we adapt.”
Lately, I’m coming to believe that, answering these questions begins with acceptance. Not resignation, not passivity, but a profound and thorough acceptance of our place in the natural order.
It’s not only that suffering and distress are necessary parts of that order but also that our very mortality declares that the ordinary, painful and imperfect are the ground in which life sows the seeds of our fulfillment.