Dolly Parton once said: “People say I look happy. I say, ‘It’s the Botox,’” Nicole Kidman disagrees: “I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it, and now I can finally move my face again.” The 4,401,536 Americans who underwent botulinum toxin type A procedures in 2020 and the more than 850,000 folks who’ve used Botox to control migraines since 2010 report mixed results, too. But one thing’s for sure: We’re just learning about one of its more bizarre side effects.
A study in Scientific Reports says that after doing functional MRI scans of 10 women before and after they received Botox injections in their “frown muscles,” researchers found that paralysis of facial muscles interfered with the women’s ability to mirror emotions being expressed by people in front of them (something we all do in order to understand what someone else is feeling). That caused changes in brain chemistry in a part of the brain that processes high-level visual perception and the women were less able to perceive other people’s feelings.
So, if you don’t want wrinkles, consider other (nontoxic) approaches. Defeat chronic inflammation that damages skin with a plant-based diet. Dispel wrinkle-producing stress with 300 minutes of aerobic activity weekly. Use 35 SPF zinc oxide sunscreen and aim for seven to eight hours of sleep nightly. Also, ask your doctor about an ultrasound treatment written about in my book, “The Great Age Reboot.” Then you can face the world with your best — and most expressive — face and interact with others with empathy.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
