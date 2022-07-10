In northeast Iowa, we are lucky to be surrounded by a combination of Driftless beauty, meandering rivers and the charm of pastoral small towns.
As the western frontier of the early 19th century, immigrants came to Iowa by the thousands, putting down roots and naming their little corners of the world.
Towns named for famous figures, original pioneers or ancestral homes are common. But there are some names that make you wonder, “How’d they come up with that?”
Usually there’s a story behind it — maybe not completely factual, but fascinating nonetheless.
While some of the stories of these town names and the tales of some of their more colorful citizens are considered local legend, that doesn’t make them any less a part of history — most tall tales contain a modicum of truth.
This month we’ll take a look at some Iowa and Illinois towns in the tri-state area.
Next month, southwest Wisconsin will get a turn.
Iowa
Anamosa (Jones County): Originally called Buffalo Forks, and incorporated as the common Lexington, the town had to come up with a different name when a post office was established. The story says that a Native American family passing through town had a daughter named Anamosa, which means “white fawn.” The little girl charmed the town and, when it came time to choose a new name, Edmund Booth, editor of the local newspaper, suggested Anamosa.
Cascade (Dubuque County): The Meskwaki called it The Falls as early as the 17th century. French trappers came to call it Les Cascades, later shortening it to Cascade. Local legend tells the story of Weenii, a Meskwaki woman who was the love interest of both Chief Minto and his friend, Jules Ampere, who had left the Mississippi exploration party of René-Robert Cavelier and made his home with the local tribe. Inevitably, a duel to settle the rivalry was proposed and accepted. Meeting in canoes above the walls with knives in hand and Weenii watching from a nearby ledge, Ampere was fatally wounded by Minto and plunged over the falls. Watching her true love fall to his death, Weenii followed by throwing herself off the river bluffs.
Elkader (Clayton County): Elkader’s first residents arrived in 1836. In 1846, Timothy Davis had to choose a name for the town after he, John Thompson and Chester Sage had officially platted it. Impressed by the fight against French colonialism by Algerian religious and military leader Abdelkader, Davis chose Elkader in honor of the man known to his countrymen as “A Saint among Princes, Prince among the Saints.”
Guttenberg (Clayton County): First called Prairie la Porte, the Western Settlement Society of Cincinnati originally sent 200 German immigrants to their newly purchased 300 acres, but most only made it as far as Burlington. Five families completed the trek, and renamed the town Guttenberg, after the German printer and inventor Johannes Gutenberg. Some streets were named after famous Germans: Goethe, Mozart and Haydn streets exist today.
Maquoketa (Jackson County): The town of Springfield had the same problem that the town of Lexington-turned-Anamosa did — the postmaster general demanded a unique name in order to establish a post office. The nearby Maquaweutaw River, named by the native tribes in their native language and meaning “there are bears,” was chosen. The spelling eventually changed to Makoketa then Maquoketa. The local post office has sent and received mail with Maquoketa spelled more than 1,000 ways.
Sabula (Jackson County): First known as Carrollport then as Charlestown, Sabula was the name that was chosen. Meaning “sand” in the local Native American language, the moniker fits, since the soil is sandy. Iowa’s only island city wasn’t always an island. In 1939, when Lock and Dam No. 13 was built, the lowlands to the west of town were submerged and cut off Sabula from the rest of the state. The island is accessible by boat, of course, and via a causeway for vehicles.
Saint Donatus (Jackson County): Named for the patron saint of protection from lightning, it’s the town’s original name that raises eyebrows — Tete des Morts. French for “Heads of Death,” the name derived from a conflict between the Winnebago and Fox tribes that resulted in a massacre of 700 Winnebagos on a bluff above the creek. Whether the legend of a jealous Winnebago chief retaliating over being rejected by a Fox princess is true or not, the name Tete des Morts remains the name of the creek and the township.
Garryowen (Jackson County): This unincorporated community was named after Garryowen, a section of the city of Limerick, Ireland. The word is derived from the Irish Gaelic “Garrai Eoin,” which means “the garden of Owen.”
IllinoisApple River (Jo Daviess County): Named for the nearby Apple River, which was named because of the crabapple trees on its banks. A family of “rough characters” is said to have settled on a branch of the Apple River in 1835, leading to that part of the river being called Hell Branch.
Hanover (Jo Daviess County): In 1829, James Craig and his wife, Delinda Boone Craig, a granddaughter of Daniel Boone, built a home and mill along the Apple River. The settlement was called Craigsville, but was changed to Wapello, after a Sac and Fox chief, when it was incorporated 20 years later, and then to Hanover. A local legend says that in 1856, Delinda marched up the street with 60 women and tore down the local gambling and drinking parlor in a bid to rid the town of those vices.
