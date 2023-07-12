If your birthday is today: Surround yourself with allies. Strength and courage will help you bring about positive change and greater security. Use your intelligence when dealing with money matters and contracts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A physical change won't unfold as anticipated. Don't give someone the right to be your fashion or health expert. Research is in your best interest. Distance yourself from harmful situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think twice before you start something you cannot finish. Don't expect someone to cover for you. Use your experience to push forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change will boost your confidence. Travel, educational pursuits and activities that encourage spending time with friends, relatives or colleagues will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Control your emotions. Let your intelligence shine through. Don't to get involved in a joint venture. Focus on what makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Consider what you'd like more of in your life. A change at home that adds to your comfort or eases stress will make a world of difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay attention to money matters. Update documents, accounts and credit cards to reduce fees and interest payments. Taking control will put your mind at ease.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Nurture what's important to you. Don't take chances with your personal life, possessions or money. A change at home will result in closer ties with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think twice before you fight with someone. Assess your relationships and the changes you want to make before sharing your feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Follow your plans. Invest more time and money in yourself and the skills you need to pursue the life you want to live.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You can talk your way into anything today, but follow through with your promises. Offer only what's feasible, and be willing to work hard.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Social events won't unfold as anticipated. Rethink how you spend your time. Be honest about what you will and won't do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Signing up for something that you're unsure about will make you vulnerable. Don't get angry. Follow your heart.