If your birthday is today: Refuse to let your emotions lead you in the wrong direction. Focus on personal improvements that will allow you to expand your cash flow. Don't let anyone make decisions for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Monitor what's happening around you. Learn from an interaction with a competitive situation. Stand up for your beliefs, but don't start a feud.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Double down until you achieve happiness. Don't let emotions or anger interfere with what needs to be done to promote your health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Charm your way into a position that gives you a shot at presenting what you have to offer. A friendly, positive demeanor will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Step away from people trying to disrupt your plans. Refuse to let anyone limit your potential. Pour your energy into change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't enter a battle you cannot win. Strive to satisfy your dreams. Question information that benefits someone else more than you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Figure out what you want before implementing change. Take care of money issues. Don't let a friendship jeopardize a relationship with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Getting along with others will strengthen your position among friends, peers and family members. Don't be afraid to speak up.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your personal and professional lives separate. Changing how you handle money and work will help you deal with negativity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Mix business with pleasure. Your input and delightful way of dealing with others will pay off. Spend some quality time with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll get the wrong impression if you let your emotions take the lead. Ask questions to ensure you know what's happening. Watch out for outside influences.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Choose your words wisely, and give no one a chance to misinterpret what you say. Make your health and well-being prime concerns.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Call on people you know you can count on. A conversation will convince you to branch out in a direction where you know your skills can do some good. Take pride in what you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.