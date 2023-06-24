Learning is school’s purpose. From primary to elementary, intermediate to middle and high school is our country’s required foundation for shaping capable, civic Americans. Hopefully, many of those learners continue on toward some passionate interest: Cooking or construction, design or architecture and many more. Such places are formative.
Most of us can remember one special classroom teacher whose influence captivated us.
Scripture suggests there is but one teacher: God, God in the person of Jesus, and He offers us additional places, schools for learning: Life experience and suffering.
After some years of this kind of life-learning, we unexpectedly feel grateful. Gratitude might be the key measuring stick to knowing whether we have truly learned. Great learning is a matter of the heart. And heart learning always draws us toward God’s Sacred Heart, into that ultimate school of knowing, the school of prayer.
Take life for example. So many unexpected curveballs come our way. Suddenly we’re pink slipped or our spouse receives a life-changing diagnosis, or our child’s only friend moves away. No textbooks offer that “how to” as life happens. Many of us turn to prayer because we’ve learned about God’s closeness to the broken-hearted. We hold on to that belief, as fragile as it is, because it is the one anchor that stabilizes us.
And aging quietly walks us ever more deeply into that school of suffering where human life begins its tumble down, little by little. Everything rolls down the hill — life, prayer and suffering merge, and that short Lenten season of sacrifice that was just six weeks, suddenly continues on and on.
We reflect on the grace received from those schools. We receive an inexplicable sense of support from friends near and far, as though their grace-filled prayers form a protective shield around our losses, nearly taking their impact away.
We’re left with that confident assurance of which Paul writes in his letter: “Jesus will not leave you orphans.” Prayer support lifts our spirit through others’ spirits, sustaining us beyond the fears and worries.
In those moments of great transition, when life as we know it is gone, we step into a new awareness, realizing we just have now; and we feel grateful for right now. We have built our entire life on expectations and achievements, so proud of all our life decisions to become more: Do more, make more, travel more, just go after more.
And now, in these final chapters, we are called to be: Be simple, be present and be grateful. Something new is awakened. A great light shines before our today, our awareness, our now. The strength for now begins with the only attachment worthy of our remaining strength: Prayer.
We hold on to God’s eternal promises: “I will be with you always.” And “I have called you friend.” We consider: “If this is the first day of the rest of my life, ‘All will be well.’”
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the