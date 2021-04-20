GALENA, Ill. — In honor of National Poetry Month, the Galena Center for the Arts and Galena Public Library will host an open mic event featuring Chicago-based slam poet Marc Kelly Smith.
The free virtual event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Poets with original work also are invited to read.
Smith is the creator and founder of the Uptown Poetry Cabaret.
As stated in the PBS television series, “The United States of Poetry,” “A strand of new poetry began at Chicago’s Green Mill Tavern in 1987 when Marc Smith found a home for the Poetry Slam.”
Since then, performance poetry has spread throughout the world.
Smith recently performed with the Last Word Quintet, an experimental Chicago ensemble that fuses music and spoken word performance.
Register as a listener or a participating poet by visiting www.galenacenterforthearts.com and clicking on the event link or the link for virtual events.