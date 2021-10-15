When the French writer Anais Nin said, “The possession of knowledge does not kill the sense of wonder and mystery ... there is always more mystery,” she could have been talking about pomegranates. No matter how many times you tackle that red orb, it’s always a bit of a challenge to figure out how to extract the seeds.
There are scores of videos showing how to get the juicy seeds out of their tight packaging. One suggests you cut off the stem end until you clearly see the seeds. Then, score the outside rind with a sharp knife right where you see each inner section of the fruit. Peel each section back and break it off and — voila — seeds revealed.
Now you’re ready to enjoy the nutrition-packed gems. They deliver three times the inflammation-fighting antioxidants of green tea or red wine. And half a cup has 5 grams of fiber and around 18% of your daily value for vitamin K, 10% for vitamin C, 8% for folate and 5% for potassium. As part of a healthy diet, the polyphenols in pomegranates help maintain healthy LDL cholesterol and blood pressure levels and reduce risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes. They also help preserve skin’s collagen — key to reducing wrinkling. Check out Dr. Oz’s recipe for Chia Pomegranate Pudding at Doctoroz.com.
Alert: If you take a statin, blood thinner, antihypertensive or other medications regularly, check with your doc before drinking or eating pomegranate — it can seriously alter how they work.
