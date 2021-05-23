Picking an item to write about every week is the biggest challenge for me. Writing the story is the easy part.
It’s spring, and area farmers are busy planting the seeds with anticipation of a harvest this fall.
Having grown up in Iowa, I have experienced the planting season many times.
The John Deere Co. is important in our tri-state area, the Midwest and throughout the entire world.
I had an aunt and uncle who worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for their entire careers and enjoyed many years of retirement.
My son started at John Deere this week with great excitement and anticipation of doing the same.
This week’s item is a planter cox or hopper from a John Deere E corn planter. John Deere has been making row planters since 1881.
The first was horse-drawn, and it planted two rows at a time. Today’s versions will plant up to 48 rows.
This hopper sold on eBay for $69.99 while the DB120 — the World’s Largest corn planter made by John Deere — had a retail price in 2010 of $345,000.