Editor’s note: In honor of National Arts and Humanities Month, the Telegraph Herald asked local artists and arts leaders, “What is art?” Throughout the month, we’ll share their answers. Want to weigh in? Email Features Editor Megan Gloss at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
“Art covers a broad range of disciplines: Visual art, music, dance, film, creative writing, theater and more. While theater is the art discipline I practice, I crave and appreciate all the disciplines for how they expand me as a human being, how they feed my curiosity, challenge my perspectives and where I’m engaged to understand and empathize with others beyond myself.
“For me, art is a transcendent experience, rooted in connection and relationship, to the human condition, for sure, as well, the universe. I rather think, all art is story: Someone’s desire to imagine, interpret and communicate something. Our stories keep us connected, preserve who we’ve been, point us to where we might go, reveal who we are now.
“Theater, of course, is all about storytelling. A play is an active immersive experience for both audience and actors. Whether art provokes or uplifts, soothes or entertains, it can activate us to feel deeply, imagine differently or even laugh before we can choose not to.
“Essentially, all art arises out of the human spirit’s innate need to create. Artists in all the disciplines work in the field of imagination, the value of which, as Einstein’s said, ‘is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.’” — Lenore Howard, theatrical director, actress, co-founder of Fly-By-Night Productions
