If your birthday is today: Research, educational pursuits and doing your own thing will build character and offer a look at what's possible. Invest in your future and build the framework for the life you want to pursue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Assess your situation and adjust what isn't working for you. Revise your plans, then proceed with caution.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take it easy, relax and don't start anything you can't finish. Taking responsibility for your happiness will keep you out of trouble.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a trip, attend an event, or network with people in your industry of choice. Protect yourself from anyone who puts you at risk.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do something that puts a smile on your face. Challenging yourself will put an end to what no longer works for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to let anyone limit you. State your viewpoint and go about your business. Strive to fulfill your ambitions and put your heart, soul and energy into what matters most to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do what comes naturally, and move in a direction that supports your ambitions. Take pride in what you achieve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put lavish preferences aside and focus on a simpler lifestyle. Be thoughtful of others and patient with yourself. Engage in thought-provoking activities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let the changes around you cause confusion or uncertainty. Focus on what you can do to look and feel your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Doing something creative or enjoyable will brighten your day. Call someone who enjoys the same pastimes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Embrace a physical challenge that makes you feel good about yourself. A dedicated plan will give you something to feel passionate about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Maintain balance, integrity, and desire. Take a creative approach to how you handle friends, relatives and peers. Use time wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A fast move forward is possible if you are willing to act and give your all. Reward yourself with something that lifts your spirits and makes you feel passionate about your life.
