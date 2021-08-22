Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Scribner
3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
4. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
6. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
9. Once There Were Wolves, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
10. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
11. The Cellist, Daniel Silva, Harper
12. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
13. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. Afterparties (An Indies Introduce Title), Anthony Veasna So, Ecco
15. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
5. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions
6. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
10. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
11. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
12. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
13. Here, Right Matters, Alexander Vindman, Harper
14. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
15. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
4. All We Can Save, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
7. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
8. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
11. Kitchen Confidential, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
12. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
14. Agent Sonya, Ben Macintyre, Crown
15. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
13. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
14. Black Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood, Kwame Mbalia (Ed.), Delacorte Press
15. Dark Waters, Katherine Arden, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
6. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. The Downstairs Girl, Stacey Lee, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
13. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
15. Cinderella Is Dead, Kalynn Bayron, Bloomsbury YA
Children’s Illustrated
1. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Cat Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.), Random House Studio
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
9. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
10. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
15. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR