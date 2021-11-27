As the days shorten toward the winter solstice, our society gears up for holiday cheer.
Beginning with Thanksgiving as a national holiday, we enter into the season for the Jewish observance of Hanukkah, the Christian celebration of Christmas and the pan-African festival of Kwanzaa. For several weeks already, media have been promoting, especially through advertisements, the expectation of gift giving associated with this season.
Black Friday shopping has become one of the most well-known rituals of the entire year. Again, we begin to hear familiar holiday songs and can view holiday movies on our screens. May your days be merry and bright.
While the script we are given to follow prescribes happy and cheerful feelings, for many people this expectation is contradicted by their experiences. Especially in the wake of the pandemic, there will be many empty chairs at holiday tables this year.
People continue to suffer from losses and grief due to other physical and mental health illnesses, unemployment, poverty, discrimination and for many other reasons. For those experiencing such challenges, this can be a season for sadness and depression, rather than joy.
It is not possible to manufacture feelings of happiness. The belief we should do so only increases the struggles.
A more honest journey through the holidays would allow people to express the genuine challenges they are facing, instead of trying to conform to society’s expectations. This honest journey might include remembering the suffering of the Jewish people that preceded the victory leading to the rededication of the temple.
It might include remembering that Mary and Joseph were impoverished refugees who had to flee for their lives with the child Jesus to escape the dictates of a cruel king.
It might include reclaiming the values and achievements of African cultures — unity, cooperation and creativity, among others — and remembering how African American people struggle to overcome the traumatic aftermath of enslavement.
At their best, the holidays of midwinter provide opportunities for expressing gratitude to God for the blessings in our lives and generosity toward those who lack material needs and emotional support.
An authentic holiday spirit makes space for the full range of human emotions and experiences without forcing people to conform to an artificial social norm. The best gift you might be able to give to others during the holidays could be a listening ear and a cup of kindness, shared heart to heart.
Nessan is an academic dean at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.