Hardcover Fiction
1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
2. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
3. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Doubleday
4. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
5. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
9. Flying Solo, Linda Holmes, Ballantine
10. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
11. Nightcrawling, Leila Mottley, Knopf
12. Either/Or, Elif Batuman, Penguin Press
13. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
14. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
15. Ordinary Monsters, J.M. Miro, Flatiron Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
8. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
9. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
10. How to Raise an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
11. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
12. On Juneteenth, Annette Gordon-Reed, Liveright
13. Rough Draft: A Memoir, Katy Tur, Atria/One Signal Publishers
14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
15. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays, Barry Lopez, Random House
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
9. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
11. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
13. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
14. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
15. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
10. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
11. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott, Random House
12. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. Under the Banner of Heaven, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
15. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy, Nathaniel Philbrick, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
5. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
6. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
13. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
14. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR,
15. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
8. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
10. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
12. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
13. Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure: A Graphic Novel, Lewis Hancox, Graphix
14. The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Candlewick
15. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. I Love Dad With the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. Camping (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
8. My Dad Is Awesome by Bluey and Bingo, Penguin Young Readers
9. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Goodnight Racism, Ibram X. Kendi, Cbabi Bayoc (Illus.), Kokila
12. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
15. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix,
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
