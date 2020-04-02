The Dubuque Museum of Art has extended its K-8 student art exhibition until Sunday, May 17.
The exhibition celebrates the creativity of young artists in the community and acknowledges the work art teachers do.
Participating schools include Dubuque Community elementary and middle schools and Holy Family elementary schools.
For the health and the safety
of staff, guests and community
in response to COVID-19
restrictions, the museum is temporarily closed until Saturday, April 4. Patrons can view the exhibition virtually at tinyurl.com/u8w3ezl.