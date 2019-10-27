In the novel, “Night Visitors” (2019), Carol Goodman taps into past experiences to create a riveting suspense novel incorporating elements of science fiction, psychology and criminology to weave a web that ensnares two women who are survivors of abuse.
Goodman divides the novel into two first-person narrators: Mattie Lane, a 59-year-old social worker, and Alice, a young woman fleeing an abusive relationship from her partner, Davis. Alice takes 10-year-old Oren, also a victim of abuse from Davis, and seeks shelter in New York.
The plot centers on Mattie’s efforts to find placements for Alice and Oren. Oren is a precocious child with a vivid imagination, including a fixation with “Star Wars” and characters Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa and Han Solo. Contrary to her job’s protocol, Mattie offers to have Alice and Oren stay at her large, but deteriorating, house for a night while social services finds a safe house for them.
The house and adjacent barn establish a gothic setting. Mattie inherited the house when her parents and younger brother Caleb died years ago, supposedly from carbon monoxide poisoning. As a powerful winter storm approaches, events intensify the plot.
Oren, exploring Caleb’s long abandoned room, discovers a room within a room and a hidden staircase that leads to the basement. Mattie uses a hidden key to enter and explore her father’s study. Alice fears that Davis, infuriated by Alice’s flight, will find her before she and Oren can be placed in the safe house.
The vengeful Davis does arrive, and Mattie and Alice retreat to the basement, guided by Post-it Notes Oren affixes to Caleb’s old “Star Wars” action figures. Davis finds them in the basement and discovers an old box of documents that shed light on Mattie’s past.
Davis forces his captives upstairs to the judge’s office where, while holding them at gunpoint, he uncovers more documents that implicate the judge in a conspiracy with the town’s sheriff to place juvenile offenders in detention centers for even minor offenses under the guise of being tough on crime.
With the storm raging, the sheriff’s son, Frank Barnes, arrives, shoots Davis and temporarily rescues Oren, Alice and Mattie. However, other documents reveal more about Frank, Mattie and the detention centers and cast a disturbing light on the events surrounding Mattie’s time there.
Horrified by the bloody scene in the judge’s study, Oren, Alice and Mattie flee to the barn where the novel’s major events come to a shocking close.
At the novel’s end, Alice and Oren find comfort and hope and Mattie must process events of the past that she has painfully repressed.
In an addendum called “Finding Family,” Goodman explains what inspired her to write the book. She helped a student in one of her college classes, a victim of an abusive marriage, locate the help she needed to survive. The experience not only made Goodman reflect on her escape from an abusive marriage but inspired her to become a volunteer at a center that provides assistance and counseling for survivors of domestic abuse.
“Night Visitors” is an example of art imitating life.