Cellphones. On or off? Coughing. In your seat or out in the lobby? Is now the OK time to clap?
A set of rules — some implicitly stated and others unwritten but assumed — guide behavior for audience members attending a live performance event at a theater or concert hall.
The guidelines provided by these rules assemble to form a structure of live performance etiquette that aim to reduce distractions and maintain enjoyment for all audience members.
“You need to be sensitive to other people’s attention,” said Tom Robbins, executive director of University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center.
Some norms of performance etiquette have remained unchanged for decades. Others have begun to change as daily life evolves — particularly with the advent of ubiquitous personal technology and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One thing that has changed is there are a bunch of empty seats and your assigned seat happens to be right next to another party, you can wait to see if anybody comes for those empty seats,” said William Intriligator, music director and conductor of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. “If the performance starts and those seats are still empty, then maybe move over. Maybe give a buffer (to nearby audience members).”
Here are seven dos and don’ts to consider when attending a live performance.
Do silence your cellphone
“Obviously, we don’t want people’s cellphones ringing or alarms going off,” Intriligator said. “We try to remind people about that beforehand — making sure phones are silent. It hasn’t been too much of a problem and sometimes people do need to use their phones. But, if someone is texting or talking on their phone and it’s bothering the person next to them, obviously you shouldn’t do that. It is like a movie theater in that respect.”
Don’t automatically turn your phone off
While audience members must maintain silent phones, other rules regarding smartphones have begun shifting.
“We’re converting to digital programs at some events,” Robbins said. “It’s hard to tell people to turn off their phones and then not have access to the program.”
Rules on recording short portions of performances also are changing — in some cases.
“At a lot of live performances, they actually want you to be taking short clips on your phone and posting them, saying positive things — ‘This is so great, the symphony really rocked it tonight’ and post that to your Instagram,” Intriligator said. “We oftentimes will say that no recording devices are allowed, and I feel like what we’re saying is, ‘Yeah, you can’t record the whole concert, but if you want to capture a 10-second clip and post it and a positive message on your Facebook, that’s great.’”
A good rule of thumb would be to check with the venue, because some performers have more restrictive policies than others.
Intriligator also advised concertgoers to be cognizant of audience members around them.
“As opposed to a rock concert, where there is a lot going on, and a lot of background talking, (at the symphony) if it gets too distracting for people, recording (on a smartphone) can be an issue.”
Do stay in your seat if possible
“We sometimes make an announcement for people to stay in their seats so they don’t distract other people,” Robbins said. “In general, I encourage people to stay in their seats until intermission.”
Robbins said the stay-seated rule can vary, depending upon the event.
A serious theater piece of intensity demands greater demands on the attention of the audience, Robbins said, “versus a comic theater or musical theater performance when getting distracted isn’t that big of a deal.”
Don’t remain seated if you are persistently coughing
“It is an issue if someone is persistently coughing,” Intriligator said. “It can be distracting to the musicians who are really concentrating on some challenging music.”
Robbins said he advises audience members who are persistently coughing to leave the concert hall until the coughing subsides.
“If (the coughing) is just something occasional, that is understandable and people shouldn’t worry about it,” he said.
Don’t let a crying child distract other audience members
“Crying babies in church may be a little more acceptable than crying babies at a performance,” Robbins said. “The difference is when you go to church, you’re not paying for a ticket.”
Robbins said to use your judgment with crying children.
“If they are just making a peep now and then that’s different than when someone is crying persistently,” he said.
Do clap if the feeling moves you
“When we bring in more serious music — classical — it used to be forbidden to clap between movements,” Robbins said. “Artists have become more forgiving of this. The folks that are clapping are perhaps people newer to the music, and do you really want to squelch their enthusiasm?
“There was a time when people were being very strict about that and that had to do with the fact that composers would write these pieces often times with the idea that they were telling a story,” he said.
The movements of a musical piece were akin to chapters of the story — so that the end of the first movement was like the finish of chapter one.
Intriligator said clapping during performances — particularly between movements of a longer musical piece — is an example of live performance etiquette that has been changing over time. Audiences during the times of Mozart and Beethoven didn’t feel bound by prohibitions on applause.
“(Audience members) would clap at the end of a movement and they would clap in the middle of a movement,” Intriligator said. “If they liked (the musical piece), the audience would clap and the expectation at that time was that the performers would repeat that movement immediately. It was a signal: ‘Hey we liked that, let’s hear it again.’ Then, composers thought, ‘There is too much clapping, and I am trying to tell a story,’ so, in the 1800s some of the composers started developing symphonies that didn’t have a break between the movements.”
Intriligator said some audience members then began to take it upon themselves to police other patrons.
“Audience members became super-militant about that and took it to an extreme,” he said.
Applause at times deemed inappropriate by militant audience members became a marker distinguishing two classes of patrons.
“It became, ‘We’re in the know and you don’t know,’” Intriligator said. “It was like (designating) who were the educated or who were the upper classes and who were not.”
Intriligator came to the orchestra in Dubuque in 2000.
“The core audience did not clap between movements,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve had more and more people clapping between movements and I think that is a sign that we have new people coming — and that is good — I want those people to feel comfortable. I would hate for someone to come to the symphony for the first time, love what they are hearing, and then get glares from everyone around them (for clapping).
“Some people don’t do it and are waiting until the end, because they are on a journey. Other people are excited and don’t know what’s coming next and just want to clap to show their approval of what they’ve already heard. I don’t care if people clap between movements. If people are excited by the music and they want to shout out and clap — if the music makes them want to do that, they should do that.”
Do dress comfortably, appropriately
Intriligator said a perceived dress code should not dissuade people from attending live performances.
“There is a lot of expectation of people getting dressed up to go to the symphony,” he said. “Over the decades, that has changed. It used to be that people would come in tuxedos — the audience was in tuxedos and the orchestra was in tuxedos. Eventually, the audience became less formal and the orchestra stayed in that formal wear — it became like our uniform.”
Intriligator said orchestra members will likely continue to dress formally for performances.
“We like the idea that we’re dressing up for something special,” he said. “But we don’t think that the audience needs to dress up for something special. People shouldn’t be inhibited by what they think they need to wear. Sometimes people will want to wear their best pair of jeans to the symphony and that’s fine. We want people to be comfortable. Granted, a lot of people are there to have a social time and to see and be seen, so some people do like getting dressed up. There’s a basic, ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service’ kind of thing, but other than that, I think we’re good.”
