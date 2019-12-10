Print

Keith Allynn will perform as Neil Diamond in “A Neil Diamond Tribute.”

Event: “A Neil Diamond Tribute”

Times/date: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tidbits

• Keith Allynn has entertained audiences for more than 23 years.

• At age 14, he began his career in stand-up comedy, opening for such acts as Robin Williams, Chris Rock and Tim Allen.

• At age 21, Allynn began impersonating Elvis Presley. His performance earned him a Top 10 Elvis Tribute Artist from Graceland in 2004.

• Performing regularly in Branson, Mo., for 10 years, Allynn’s award-winning “A Neil Diamond Tribute” tells the story of Diamond’s life and covers the singer’s biggest hits, including “Cherry Cherry,” “America,” “Play Me,” “Love on the Rocks” and “Sweet Caroline.”

Megan Gloss

