Event: “A Neil Diamond Tribute”
Times/date: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Tidbits
• Keith Allynn has entertained audiences for more than 23 years.
• At age 14, he began his career in stand-up comedy, opening for such acts as Robin Williams, Chris Rock and Tim Allen.
• At age 21, Allynn began impersonating Elvis Presley. His performance earned him a Top 10 Elvis Tribute Artist from Graceland in 2004.
• Performing regularly in Branson, Mo., for 10 years, Allynn’s award-winning “A Neil Diamond Tribute” tells the story of Diamond’s life and covers the singer’s biggest hits, including “Cherry Cherry,” “America,” “Play Me,” “Love on the Rocks” and “Sweet Caroline.”