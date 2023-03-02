It begins with the lion’s royal march, followed swiftly by hens and roosters. Then enters the wild donkeys, tortoises, an elephant, kangaroos, aquatic creatures and animals with long ears.
Next, the cuckoo makes its presence known from the depths of the deep woods, along with additional aviaries taking flight.
An unlikely addition of pianists practicing their scales interjects, as fossils — or nods to music of the past — are hinted.
Recommended for you
A swan gracefully makes its entrance before giving way to the grand finale.
When Camille Saint-Saens composed the 14-movement “Carnival of the Animals” in 1886, he regarded the musical mimic of wildlife as “a piece of fun” and requested it not be performed in his lifetime, but instead, be published posthumously as to not damage his reputation as a serious composer.
Other than an arrangement of the famed “Swan” movement, which debuted in 1887 for cello and piano, “Carnival of the Animals” received its first public performance in 1922, following Saint-Saens death a few months earlier.
It since has become one of the composer’s most celebrated works.
“It’s a piece that some audiences are introduced to in their youth, but even for adults, there’s a sense of whimsy,” said Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator.
The piece will carry the symphony’s Classics 4 concerts, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Five Flags Theater.
It’s a fitting addition to the symphony’s 2022-2023 season theme, “Winged and Wild,” paying an homage to the natural world’s inspiration on music.
The concerts will open with Georges Bizet’s energetic and lyrical Symphony in C Major — penned when the composer was just 17 years old and while studying at the Paris Conservatory under another well-known French composer, Charles Gounod.
“It’s a great piece that features the sound of the full orchestra,” Intriligator said.
Like “Carnival of the Animals,” it was another example of a piece not debuted during the composer’s lifetime. Instead, it lay undiscovered in the conservatory library from the time in was written in the 1850s until it was first performed 1935. Bizet died in 1875.
“It has been compared to early work like Mendelssohn,” Intriligator said. “It’s just a big and incredible piece. It’s shocking that it was written by someone who was as young as (Bizet) was and still a student.”
“Carnival of the Animals” will see the return of Heartland Marimba Quartet, which last appeared alongside the symphony in 2021.
“They were extremely well-received,” Intriligator said. “It was an indication that we should invite them back sooner rather than later.”
Symphony player Matthew Coley, who founded the quartet in 2016, arranged Saint-Saens’ masterpiece for the orchestra and four marimbas.
In addition to “Carnival of the Animals,” the symphony and Heartland Marimba Quartet also will perform a world premiere piece: American composer Kevin Romanski’s Concerto for Marimba and Orchestra.
“It’s a gorgeous piece that again will showcase Heartland Marimba Quartet and give the audience an opportunity to see this group and this instrumentation with the full orchestra,” Intriligator said. “It’s really a unique and exciting experience.”
In addition to Classics 4, a spring family concert also will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will include a performance of “Carnival of the Animals,” as well as music from “The Avengers,” “Encanto” and “Harry Potter,” among other selections for younger audiences.
There also will be an instrument petting zoo — a chance for children to try their hand at a musical instrument under the guidance of symphony musicians — a photo booth, refreshments, a visit from animals from the Dubuque Regional Humane Society and a host of other activities.
“It’s a fun opportunity for families to come out and enjoy the symphony, with a concert that’s a little bit shorter and appropriate for younger ages,” Intriligator said. “People can come dressed up in costume. For a lot of kids, it might be their first exposure to this kind of music, and these instruments and seeing them up close. ‘Carnival of the Animals’ lends itself very well to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.