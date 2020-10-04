What's it worth on eBay? Only you can prevent forest fires

Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for their joint effort to promote forest fire prevention.
We recently had a visit from a collector of all things Smokey Bear-related, along with this extra-large, 34-inch version complete with hat, badge and belt. Our Smokey found a new home with a winning bidder for $75.
From 2001 through 2008, almost 65,000 wildfires occurred each year from human carelessness. Those fires burned almost three million acres each year. We can reduce the number of human caused wildfires, but we have a lot of work to do.
Children need to hear and learn about Smokey Bear and his wildfire prevention message, and adults need to be continually reminded of the need to prevent human caused wildfires. Wildfires have destroyed 6.7 million acres during the 2020 fire season and the areas impacted have little relief in sight.