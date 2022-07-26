If your birthday is today: You'll encounter plenty of opportunities that allow you to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Change based on your needs will keep you on the path to success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Know what you are up against, and use the skills you have mastered. Strength comes from knowing your limitations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Branch out, try something new and exciting. Helping others will encourage you to pay closer attention to those closest to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Think before you do something you'll regret. Don't take out your frustration on others. Let things unfold naturally.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Personal changes will lift your spirits and build confidence. A shift in your living arrangements will help rectify a problem.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) The changes unfolding around you are not solid. Take a pass if you feel the least bit uncomfortable. Discipline will help counter disagreeable behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be a good listener because the information you receive will give you a better understanding of a situation involving a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Review your options. Don't let anger force you to make a premature move. Discipline is required if you want to finish what you start.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Connect with people who share your concerns. Put your heart and soul into making a difference. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let an overrated opinion lead you astray. Dissect information and use intelligence to find an efficient way to get what you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty will set in if you listen to someone negative. Look for the silver lining, and you will find a way to combat any disruption that comes your way. Self-improvement is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Focus on what's essential. Do the research yourself instead of trusting others to offer an honest opinion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Spend time with someone who motivates you to do better. Listen to advice and consider how to utilize any offers you receive to improve your life. Stop waiting for things to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.