Adele once said, “My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac and then fries.” That love of fried foods may do more than affect her heart health — it may influence her lyrics. In her 2015 album, “25,” she sang: “I wish I could live a little more / Look up to the sky, not just the floor / I feel like my life is flashing by / And all I can do is watch and cry.”
A new study tracked more than 140,000 people over 11-plus years and found that “frequent consumption of fried foods, especially fried potatoes, was linked with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and 7% higher risk of depression” compared to folks who don’t eat fried foods.
What’s the correlation? High-temperature frying creates a chemical reaction between sugars and an amino acid called asparagine in plant-based foods. The result is something called acrylamide, which is tied to inflammation of brain neurons, causing emotional distress. The Food and Drug Administration says it also may be associated with a risk of cancer and encourages companies to reduce its presence.
But if you’re a typical American — eating 30 pounds of French fries annually — and one of the 40 million with an anxiety disorder or the 19 million who’ll experience depression this year, you can avoid acrylamide’s risks. Ditch fried foods like chips, fries, and breaded, fried chicken. You’ll strengthen your immune system, reduce your risk for Type 2 diabetes and obesity — and, maybe, feel happier.
