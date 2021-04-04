As a kid in 1969, I remember this short-lived program, and if you ever watched, I dare you to do a web search for H.R. Pufnstuf and listen to the theme song.
It will be stuck in your head for days.
The children’s television series was produced by Sid and Marty Krofft for ABC. It was the first Krofft live-action, life-sized-puppet program. The 17 episodes originally were broadcast from Sept. 6 through Dec. 27, 1969.
They were successful enough that ABC kept it on the Saturday morning schedule until August 1972. It was filmed at Paramount Studios, and its opening was shot at Big Bear Lake, Calif.
The whimsical program included a young man named Jimmy, who was lured to Living Island by an enchanted boat. The island’s mayor was a dragon named H.R. Pufnstuf and included Cling and Clang, two short mute keystone cops.
They protected the island from Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo, who road a rocket-powered broom with a steering wheel.
As with many Saturday morning programs, merchandising was a part of engaging kids.
This lunch box recently was found and given to us to sell on eBay. We found a willing buyer at $139.95.