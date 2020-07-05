Apple River Fort site, Elizabeth, Ill.: A reconstructed fort from the 1830s Black Hawk War.
Badger Mine & Museum, Shullsburg, Wis.: One of the highlights is a trip down a hand-dug 19th-century mine.
Delaware County (Iowa) Historical Museum Complex: Located in Hopkinton, it includes the former Lenox College.
Dowling House, Galena, Ill.: The town’s oldest house, it was built in 1826 as a trading post and residence.
Grant County Courthouse, Lancaster, Wis.: The first Civil War monument erected in Wisconsin stands on the square.
Julien Dubuque Monument: It overlooks the Mississippi River in the Mines of Spain Recreation Area.
Mathias Ham House, Dubuque: Built in 1839, this mid-Victorian house offers occasional events.
Mining Museum and Rollo Jamison Museum, Platteville, Wis.: There's an 1845 lead mine to tour.
Old Market House, Galena: A Greek revival building built between 1845-46, it offers tours.
Prairie Villa Rendezvous, Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Largest buckskinners and fur trade re-enactment in the Midwest, Sept. 17-20.