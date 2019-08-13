Event: Maggie Mae
Time/date: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Anderson Pharmacy in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Online: www.maggiemaecountry.com
Tidbits
- Accompanied by the Heartland Band, Maggie Mae is a Nashville recording artist and Branson, Mo., performer hailing from Oxford, Wis., and known for entertaining crowds with her country music and yodeling.
- She and her band have been performing together for the past 10 years at theaters, fairs and festivals. They also appear monthly on RFD TV’s “Midwest Country Show,” which airs Sunday evenings on DirecTV and Dish Network.
- Mae has recorded six albums and has sung with the Riders in the Sky and Branson on the Road. She recorded a duet with country singer Doug Stone, in addition to opening shows for other artists.
- Recently, Mae’s album, “Cooking Up Country,” won the Rural Roots Music Commissions pick for Contemporary Country CD of the Year award.