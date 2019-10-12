PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Department of History will host its fifth annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Lecture from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the Nohr Gallery, Ullsvik Hall.
The purpose of the lecture series is to welcome more indigenous voices to the institution.
The lecture will feature guest speaker Paulette Jordan, the 2018 Democratic candidate for governor in Idaho. A proud member of the Coeur d’Alene tribe, Jordan was raised to fight for the needs of her community and protect priceless natural resources. She grew up on a farm in northern Idaho, where she developed a strong connection to Idaho’s land and the people who share it.
Jordan will speak on a number of issues, including better rural education, wider access to health care and stronger economic development and opportunity in Native American and rural communities in Idaho and across the nation.
The lecture is free and open to the public.