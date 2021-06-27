As COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle, the area is looking ahead to celebrating America’s independence with more of the usual fanfare.
Food, fun and fireworks are set to make a return for the Fourth of July following more muted celebrations in 2020. While not all local communities canceled their firework shows last year, smaller gatherings were encouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This holiday also will mark the return of the Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular on Saturday, July 3. The air show, which pays tribute to those in the military, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature multiple acts, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
“The word I’m getting from people is they’re very excited about it coming back,” Radio Dubuque General Manager Perry Mason said. “The neat thing about this show is there’s been a lot of traditions that have built up over the years, friendships that have been made by people that sit in their normal spots.”
While the central gathering place to watch the show is AY McDonald Park, Mason noted that the fireworks can be seen across the tri-states. Having so many spots to spread out and watch the show is a good thing, he noted, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also anticipates people will arrive early to claim a spot. Parking will be available off Kerper Boulevard and police will close off that area for traffic once parking is full.
Mason said he’s anticipating a “very large crowd” this year. While he couldn’t say for certain how many people watch the show each year, he said military personnel flying overhead have estimated more than a quarter of a million people turn out.
Here are several other spots to catch a firework show this year after the sun goes down:
- Dyersville, Iowa: July 3, Commercial Club Park.
- Guttenberg, Iowa: July 3, Ingleside Park.
- Bellevue, Iowa: July 4, Cole Park.
- Cascade, Iowa : July 4, Legion Park.
- Earlville, Iowa: July 4, Conrad Park.
- Platteville, Wis.: July 4, Legion Park.
- Galena, Ill.: July 4, Green Street.
- Stockton, Ill.: July 4, Stockton Memorial Park.
In addition to firework shows, more outdoor parties are expected to return this year for the Fourth of July. Amy Cordingley, a Dubuque Hy-Vee registered dietitian, said that people shopping for holiday get-togethers have been picking up since Easter.
“You could tell it was not a normal year (last year),” she said.
While premade sides and grilled hot dogs and hamburgers are typical staples of Fourth of July parties, Cordingley offered some healthier alternatives to put on plates. She noted that not everything has to be healthy on the holiday, but it’s good to get some variety to balance out a meal.
Taking fruits and vegetables to grill is a good way to achieve that balance on the Fourth of July.
“I think in the Midwest, when you hear grilling, you think meat. But that’s a missed opportunity,” Cordingley said.
Grilled produce either can be eaten on its own, with a dip or used as an ingredient in recipes, like this grilled vegetable salsa recipe for four, courtesy of Hy-Vee:
- Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat.
- Toss three heirloom tomatoes, six Campari tomatoes, 12 tomatillos, three poblano peppers, two jalapeno peppers, two shallots sliced in half, one garlic head, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt in a large bowl.
- Place the vegetables on the grill for 10-15 minutes, or until the vegetables are blistered and bursting, and then let them cool.
- Remove seeds from the poblano peppers and skins from the garlic.
- Put everything into a blender and blend until it reaches the desired consistency.
- Season with salt and lime juice.
Bigger slices of fruits and vegetables, such as halved bell peppers or peaches, are better for grilling, Cordingley added. Smaller pieces can be put on a grill pan. She also noted grilled fruit caramelizes thanks to the high sugar content.
Kabobs also are a good way to mix things up at a July Fourth party, she said. Vegetables and meat can be alternated on a skewer for a meal, she said, and kabobs are a good way to grill fruit.
Here’s another recipe, courtesy of Hy-Vee, for a grilled fruit kabob dessert for four:
- Prepare white chocolate dip by mixing one tablespoons of coconut milk and one ounce of creamy white vanilla baking chips until the mixture is smooth. After cooling it slightly, beat ¾ cup of coconut milk and a package of white chocolate instant pudding mix until everything is blended. Fold in 2 cups of thawed fat-free whipping cream.
- Preheat a charcoal or gas grill to medium heat.
- Thread fruit onto skewers. The Hy-Vee recipes lists cutting up a quarter of a pineapple, two nectarines, four strawberries, one mango and four kiwi.
- Grill skewers for five minutes or until the fruit is warm and lightly charred. Turn the skewers occasionally.
- Sprinkle with one teaspoon of cinnamon and, if desired, garnish with mint.