Tri-state county fairs and country music singers go hand-in-hand like young farm kids leading their dairy cows to the judging tents.
But it’s a wonder any of the several big-name acts were able to pull off their performances between Aug. 5-9, 1986, at the Dubuque County Fair.
The lineup that week included Sawyer Brown, Louise Mandrell and her band Spellbound, The Statler Brothers and the Charlie Daniels Band. More than 21,000 fans combined to watch the shows despite wind, rain and a broken stage.
It started Tuesday, with Sawyer Brown playing under a steady rain that closed the midway rides by 9 p.m. About 1,200 fans showed up — most of them under the grandstand — to watch the 1985 winners of the television show, “Star Search.”
They played songs such as “Used to Blue” and “Lonely Girl,” as well as tunes by Alabama and the Beach Boys, two groups they were planning on touring with that fall.
At one point, from among the 150 or so fans who were drenched in front of the stage, 13-year-old spectator Jennifer Bradac was invited on stage. Band members Mark Miller and Bobby Randall dried off her hair and offered to find her a date.
For the rest of the hour and 20 minute show, her hair was covered by a Sawyer Brown cap. The band has returned to Dubuque to perform, including at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds in 2004.
The next night, Mandrell played in front of 5,000 people, despite battling a bout of laryngitis.
“I kind of like it,” the sister of Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell, told the Telegraph Herald. “It makes me sound sexier.”
For the second concert in a row, a fan was brought onto the stage. Mark Curtis, of Platteville, Wis., not only joined Mandrell during a song about a Tennessee dog, he also was given a dog head mask to wear. It almost was the size of a Bucky Badger or Herky the Hawk head.
For a moment, he was a woman’s best friend.
Thursday night saw a break from the big-name country artists, but The Statler Brothers saw their bus break down that evening en route from Chicago. They didn’t get to Dubuque until Friday afternoon, leaving little time to prepare for their fifth appearance at the Dubuque County Fair in 13 years.
The most recent was the year before, when the band, ironically, saw its concert cut short by rain. This time, the four members were met by a cool, clear August evening. That didn’t stop Harold Reid — the one with the big, deep bass voice — from joking that they would have to stop playing if it rained to avoid being electrocuted.
“We want your money, but we ain’t dying to get it,” he told the mammoth crowd of about 12,000.
The band opened with songs such as “Hello Mary Lou, Goodbye Heart” and “How Great Thou Art.” At one point, several young women came up to the stage — but didn’t climb onto it — “bearing rose and kisses,” according to the newspaper account, which pleased Reid.
“Looks like we got gifts. That’s what I came for,” he said.
Later, to the crowd’s delight (and before it was politically incorrect), Reid “donned an Indian headband with a bright yellow feather, a gift from another fan.”
The band gave three encores during the hour-long show, to which Reid said, “We’re glad to be back in Dubuque.”
More wind and rain arrived on Saturday for The Charlie Daniels Band show, but that wasn’t the half of it.
Early in the day, according to the Telegraph Herald, workers were adding lights to a stage roof when a bolt snapped, breaking a cable suspending the top roof awning. One side of the stage roof fell.
Fair officials called in a crane to help drop the rest of the top. They had to ad-lib a lighting system when the band arrived.
“Once the platform was clear,” the TH reporter wrote, “Daniels’ truck backed up to the stage and burst open with lights, cables and other equipment.”
The band started playing at 9:30 p.m., about when it was expected to originally finish. Daniels dedicated the show to “the best damn road crew in the business. Praise the Lord we pulled it off.”
Plastic sheets were used to cover electrical equipment during the rain, and towels were brought to the stage to help wipe off instruments. Daniels promised to stay as long as there no danger of electrocution, but he didn’t say anything about the fans’ money.
They got the crowd going with a song called “In America” and brought them to the stage with a new tune “Drinking My Baby Goodbye,” and their huge crossover hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
They played until 11 p.m. and nobody got as much as a shock.