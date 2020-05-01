The military action choreography shines over the story in Netflix’s “Extraction.”
When an Indian drug lord’s child (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) has been abducted, an Australian mercenary (Chris Hemsworth) is tasked with rescuing the child in Bangladesh.
The film stars Hemsworth, Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour. It’s written by “Avengers: Endgame” co-director Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave.
‘Extraction” boasts some excellent action and a game performance from Hemsworth. However, the story fails.
Hargrave does a commendable job in staging long action takes.
Extensive car chases, shoot-outs and brawls are heightened by the expert camerawork and stunt coordination.
There is a “John Wick” feel to the action. The lack of cuts builds the tension and keeps the viewer glued to the screen. There are a few moments where the long-takes built up anxiety. I was waiting for someone to pop out of a corner or an unexpected explosion to break the pace of the scene.
As someone who loves the art of an action sequence, “Extraction” boasts a couple of memorable ones. I loved the hands-on, guerrilla-style of how they shot the action.
Hemsworth always is a dependable leading man. He has a couple of emotional beats that give nice weight to his character. He also nails the gun play and action.
He sells the fact that his character has had a rugged past. It’s made clear in the long-takes that Hemsworth trained for the gunfights.
The entire cast does a fair job. I liked the chemistry between Jaiswal and Hemsworth as they traversed the legions of henchmen hurled their way. There’s a heartfelt conclusion with these two.
While Harbour’s presence was welcome in this film, he was kind of a throwaway addition. I didn’t see the point in casting him in such a pointless role.
While the core performances and action are entertaining, the story failed to grip me. Anytime there’s not guns blazing, the movie grinds to a halt. Even at a two-hour runtime, it occasionally felt too long.
I also had an issue with the sound mixing. It seemed as if dialogue tended to be mixed on the low-end. So in the shoot-out scenes, entire lines were hard to hear.
Even in simple scenes the dialogue was hard to make out at times. As far as I know, I have no issues with my TV setup. It’s something to keep an eye on.
“Extraction” is a look at what a post “Avengers” career could look like for Hemsworth and Russo. While there’s very well-executed action and stunt work, the story felt contrived and half-baked.
Hargrave might have a bright future in directing action. Hemsworth keeps the thing afloat when the bullets aren’t flying, even if that’s what you’d rather be seeing.
I give “Extraction” 3 stars out of 5. “Extraction” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 57 minutes. It’s streaming on Netflix.