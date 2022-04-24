An award-winning Canadian novelist’s latest work hit the shelves earlier this week and is among the most-anticipated books to read this summer among local readers.
“Emily St. John Mandel’s newest novel, ‘Sea of Tranquility,’ would be a great choice for this summer, even for people who have not read her two previous titles, ‘Station Eleven’ and ‘The Glass Hotel,’” said Mike May, adult services librarian at Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Summer can be a productive time for book lovers, with additional time to turn pages. A collection of local book lovers identified their most-anticipated novels and works of nonfiction for the year, some favorites they often re-read and a few literary works that left big impressions.
May describes Mandel’s novels as offering “ways to see our world from extraordinary and interesting perspectives.”
“Station Eleven” is a novel about the survivors of a fictional pandemic and “The Glass Hotel” is a thriller about the aftermath of the discovery of graffiti at a Canadian hotel.
“Sea of Tranquility” offers an intriguing take on the concept of time travel.
“I reread ‘Station Eleven’ recently, and it is one of my all-time favorites,” May said. “Imagining the collapse of civilization after a fictional pandemic may not sound very appealing right now, but ‘Station Eleven’ is surprisingly poetic and tender, and from what I have been hearing, ‘Sea of Tranquility’ is as well.”
May also identified a nonfiction book he anticipates reading.
“I am looking forward to ‘Overdue: Reckoning with the Public Library,’ by Amanda Oliver, a former librarian,” he said. “Like canaries in a coal mine, what goes on in local public libraries can tell us a lot about the well-being of our communities, and this is especially important during uncertain times.”
Sue Davis, owner of River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque, said she also looks forward to reading “Sea of Tranquility.”
“Because I’m hoping for another ‘Station Eleven,’” Davis said.
Other books have piqued Davis’ interest, too.
“I’m excited about ‘Candy House,’ by Jennifer Egan, and ‘Razzamatazz,’ by Christopher Moore, because it’s a sequel to ‘Noir,’” Davis said.
Summer often means more free time due to vacations and other breaks. That means more time to read, too.
Paul Zurawski, young and emerging adult librarian at Dyersville’s James Kennedy Public Library, said he looks forward to reading, “If This Book Exists, You’re in the Wrong Universe,” by Jason Pargin.
“I love all of Pargin’s books,” Zurawski said. “While they are outlandish and extremely weird, they contain interesting trains of thought about how people and society work. He also scatters in some of the best verbal jokes I have ever read.”
Zurawski said a book he read in the past few years that left an impression on him was “Devolution,” a 2020 novel by Max Brooks.
“I never thought a book about fighting off a family of sasquatches could be so compelling,” Zurawski said. “If you decide to try it, the first 50 pages or so drag a little, but then it really takes off and doesn’t let go.”
Dawn Schrandt, James Kennedy’s assistant library director, said she is most looking forward to reading “Secrets of the Nile,” by Tasha Alexander.
“This is the next book in the long running Lady Emily mystery series,” Schrandt said. “I look forward to each new book and finding out what trouble Lady Emily gets herself into.”
James Kennedy circulation clerk Sarah Keffeler-Gibson looks forward to reading “The Bromance Book Club,” by Lyssa Kay Adams.
“It has gotten good reviews and I’ve heard several staff and many patrons commenting on how good it is and how funny it is,” she said.
New books aren’t the only enticements during a summer of reading. Book lovers often make time to re-read old favorites.
Schrandt said she often re-reads “A Summer to Die,” by Lois Lowry.
“I read this book as tween and it made such an impression on me that for decades, I have re-read it once a year,” she said. “This was my first introduction to death and to the Women’s Lib movement, so it left a great impression.”
For Samantha Burds, a circulation clerk at James Kennedy, a 17th century classic is a book she often re-reads.
“‘Don Quixote,’ by Miguel de Cervantes, is a fascinating but challenging story,” Burds said. “I have been challenging myself to re-read it every year at the beginning of each year. I enjoy discovering how much more I understand each time I read it.”
Davis often re-reads a pair of novels.
“’To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘A Prayer for Owen Meany,’ by John Irving,” she said.
The former is Harper Lee’s 1960 classic. The latter is a 1989 novel about a boy in the 1950s and 1960s who believes himself to be an instrument of God.
Zurawski said he constantly re-reads “The Dresden Files,” by Jim Butcher.
“The series is about a wizard living in modern day Chicago that does detective work regarding the supernatural,” he said. “The characters are well written and fleshed out, the cases are interesting with great twists and it has action aplenty.”
Schrandt said that a book she read in the past few years that left an impression on her was “Arrowood,” by Laura McHugh.
“I read this book two years ago and I still think about it,” she said. “It takes place in Keokuk, Iowa. This is not an action-based book, but the story builds slowly as Arden tries to deal with the kidnappings of her sisters 20 years prior by returning to the house they were kidnapped from.”
Kimshiro Benton-Hermsen, a youth services librarian at James Kennedy, cited “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” by Mary Roach, as an influential book.
“This book made me shake my head and sometimes laugh out loud at the antics of the animals and the people who thought they could control these wild creatures,” she said. “Mary Roach has a specific way of writing that is always entertaining and enlightening.”