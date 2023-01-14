In this season of renewal and good intentions, we seek real heroes after whom we can model our lives.

Perhaps the most unnoticed is the background figure in all our Christmas creche scenes, that is Joseph. We can do no better than to reflect on the quiet one and fashion our life after God’s chosen.

Recommended for you

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.