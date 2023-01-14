In this season of renewal and good intentions, we seek real heroes after whom we can model our lives.
Perhaps the most unnoticed is the background figure in all our Christmas creche scenes, that is Joseph. We can do no better than to reflect on the quiet one and fashion our life after God’s chosen.
We never hear how Joseph might have handled those sleepless nights. Being one who continues Christmas joy through Epiphany, I ponder Joseph’s role with a newborn. For sure, he is the world’s greatest protector of life. Mary secures Jesus from within; Joseph secures Mary and Jesus from without, from all the world’s chaos and danger. This year, observe Joseph.
Recommended for you
A popular Christmas hymn comes to my mind: “Go Tell in on the Mountain.” Joseph’s message doesn’t echo from a mountaintop these days but maybe, with modern technology, we will reach more folks than in ancient times. As we parent our children, care-give aging parents or just support some down-and-out neighbor or street folk, we can do no better than to inhabit Joe’s spirit.
This insightful reflection is my “hand-me-down” message from an Advent homily that hasn’t left my heart. With gratitude for my pastor’s graciousness, I share this wisdom. Joseph possessed many gifts, but none greater for us today than these three.
Joseph learned to step back. After his own incarnational moment from Angel Gabriel, Joseph graciously stepped back. He surely had imagined his life plans, being betrothed to a beautiful graced young woman. But God had another design that he humbly accepted.
Most of us need to learn and practice this. Our adult commitments — whether married, single or vowed — require that someone else is center stage. We’re called to step back — once a day anyway, or twice or three times an hour. Life asks us to serve and protect, lead and encourage with our strength of heart that accompanies, holding dear those we love.
Secondly, Joseph found grace under pressure as he committed his life to God’s saving plan. All of us face pressures, often every day and frequently unexpected. When those moments intersect with our life, let us pray to step back and seek God’s grace under pressure as Joseph did.
Thirdly, Joseph was silent. He listened. Scripture reveals no passage where Joseph spoke. Just imagine that. How often would we do better to step back, find our grace under pressure and exercise our own quiet before launching into our own: “I did it my way”?
And looking at this from another perspective, it’s reversable. If we choose silent listening, that will often allow us to evaluate alternatives and direction. Then we’ll find the grace needed under the prevailing pressure to step back and regain our balance, weigh our options and choose wisely.
These practices would be Joseph’s unspoken message to us: Humble and graceful, walking with God and securing peace to all he loved.
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.