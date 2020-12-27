“Maybe all one can do is hope to end with the right regrets.” — Arthur Miller
Regrets, I’ve had a few. (And sorry, Frankie, not too few to mention.). I have so many, in fact, that I think of the things I regret as me-grets.
Reader, do you believe it’s a curse or a gift of the pandemic that it slows us down enough to twirl the kaleidoscope of our lives and take our measure? As “The Book of Common Prayer” exhorts us, “We have left undone those things which we ought to have done; And we have done those things which we ought not to have done.”
I, for one, am focusing on those things left undone in this brave new year. Here is how I hope to turn my regrets into resolutions:
Regret: How woke I’m not.
Resolution: Learn more about the impact race, ethnicity, birthplace and gender have on our lives, which includes not discounting my experiences with misogyny as just the way things are. (Readers, I welcome your recommendations for books and websites that would help me better understand these issues and turn that understanding into action.)
Regret: The decades I spent worrying about my weight.
Resolution: Work my way through Ina Garten’s Modern Comfort Food cookbook at the pace of one recipe per week. (Truffle Mac & Cheese, anyone?)
Regret: Never letting my fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Gallagher — who assured me you don’t have to have good handwriting to be a writer — know how much she meant to me.
Resolution: Tell my other mentors, especially younger women, how much their courage and confidence help me to swim with the current alongside them.
Regret: My fear and loathing of new technology.
Resolution: Master my brand new Christmas iPhone ASAP.
Regret: Passing up travel or other opportunities because I thought I couldn’t afford them.
Resolution: Discern which is more important, to afford it or to do it. (My dad’s only deathbed regret was that he never splurged on going to England to visit the seaside town his father immigrated from.)
Regret: Not asking for — or giving — help often enough when needed, often because of my pride or what I perceived as the pride of others.
Resolution: Don’t overthink it. Just do it.
Regret: Playing it safe.
Resolution: Go for it. If I am never in danger of being cold, lost, hungry, scared or wrong, I am not fully alive.
Regret: Mistaking stoicism for courage.
Resolution: Permitting tears to flow.
Regret: Wasting time with worry.
Resolution: Go to YouTube and enjoy a favorite childhood song in Doris Day’s blithe and breezy voice, “Que Sera, Sera.”
Readers, what are your regrets and resolutions?