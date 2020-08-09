It is an odd year when
tri-state residents miss out on their annual county fairs because a pandemic is swarming the region.
Some people might be avoiding crowds, or their local event was canceled, precluding the annual indulgence of the savory and sweet fare traditionally served at the community gatherings.
“Like everything else, people miss their old favorites,” said Kevin Kotz, general manager of the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
But social distancing does not mean one must go without. Perhaps the next best thing is dishing up some of the deep-fried goodness at home.
Cheesy bliss
Mary Jane Sturtz, secretary of the Optimist Club of Darlington, Wis., coordinates the cooking schedule for about 50 volunteers who provide deep-fried cheese curds at community events.
The Lafayette County Fair was one of the few summer gatherings that proceeded as scheduled, so the club served the gooey delights that have made their way into the mouths of their hungry customers for 30 years.
One curd recipe calls for ¼ cup of milk, 1 cup of flour, ¾ cup of beer, ½ teaspoon of salt and two eggs. After whisking the ingredients together, cut blocks of white or yellow cheddar cheese into small pieces and dip them into the batter.
The optimists heat peanut oil to 375 degrees and place about 12 to 15 curds into a fryer. Cooking time is about two minutes, until the curds are golden brown.
“Make sure that the cheese curd is completely covered in the batter, otherwise you get what we call the blowout,” Sturtz said. “That doesn’t make for a good presentation.”
If the curds are several days old, she recommends rolling them in flour before dipping them into the batter.
When life gives you lemons ...
Cheese curds taste even better on a hot day when paired with chilled lemonade. But one staple of the Dubuque County Fair did not make an appearance this year.
Stemming from COVID-19 concerns, the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA could not ladle out their ice-cold brew.
“We’re really sad that we can’t be out there,” said Danielle Shea, director of marketing and communications. “Our No. 1 goal is keeping everyone healthy and safe. We are adamant we will be back out there next year.”
Fair sales serve as one of the nonprofit organization’s three annual fundraisers. Proceeds provide scholarships for YMCA/YWCA services.
Instead, the organization hosted a virtual lemonade stand, where people could donate online at www.bit.ly/2BQfVxZ.
But for those who cannot wait an entire year, preparing a glass of the golden beverage only takes a few minutes. Their recipe differs from other lemonades by employing simple syrup, which can be mixed by dissolving two parts sugar in one part hot water.
Combine 7 tablespoons of the syrup with 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice — about 1/2 a lemon. Stir into 1 1/4 cups of water, and serve over a 1/2 cup of ice.
Always room for dessert
The only thing Fritz Crosby, of Alivia’s Grill in Darlington, Wis., uses to make deep-fried Oreos is store-bought pancake batter and water, and the treats are a hit.
For the epicurean who desires a fluffy concoction, add 1 cup of milk, one large egg and 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil to 1 cup of pancake mix.
Wisk inside a bowl until smooth. Heat 2 quarts of vegetable oil to 375 degrees in a deep fryer. Submerge the cookies for about two minutes, until they are golden-brown and drain on a paper towel before serving.
For a healthier variation, freeze the Oreos after they are dipped in the batter, and prepare them using an air fryer.
While cookies are great, what fair experience would be complete without funnel cakes?
The Dubuque Morning Optimist Club has been making the wormy platters of fried dough for at least 15 years.
The group made a showing at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, but the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the club for a loop as they readied for the event, she said.
“You’re trying to figure out what to purchase for supplies because we have no idea what to expect,” Cathy Schlickman said.
Those who could not drop by their booth might try their hand at making funnel cakes.
In a large bowl, beat two large eggs and add 1 cup of 2% milk, 1 cup of water and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract. In a second bowl, whisk 3 cups of flour, ¼ cup of sugar, 3 teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
Beat this into the egg mixture, until smooth. In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat vegetable oil to 375 degrees. Using a funnel spout, ladle ½ cup of batter, while moving the funnel in a spiral motion several inches above the oil bath.
After all the batter is released, fry the cake until golden brown — about one to two minutes on each side. After draining on paper towels, dust with confectioners’ sugar, and add other toppings.
The optimists sprinkle cinnamon for a boost of extra flavor.
Timing on the frying is key, Schlickman said.
“If you overcook them, they are just tough,” she said.