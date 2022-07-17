Hardcover Fiction
1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
6. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
7. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
10. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton
11. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
12. Fellowship Point, Alice Elliott Dark, Scribner/Marysue Rucci Books
13. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
14. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
15. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Doubleday
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
9. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
10. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
11. France: An Adventure History, Graham Robb, Norton
12. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays, Barry Lopez, Random House
13. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
14. Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy, Henry Kissinger, Penguin Press
15. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
13. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
14. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
15. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
5. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
11. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine
12. Cuba: An American History, Ada Ferrer, Scribner
13. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
14. Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein, Little, Brown
15. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
4. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
5. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
8. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
9. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
10. The Fort, Gordon Korman, Scholastic
11. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
13. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
15. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic
Young Adult
1. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
2. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
3. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
9. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. Our Crooked Hearts, Melissa Albert, Flatiron Books
14. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
15. Two Can Keep a Secret, Karen M. McManus, Ember
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
3. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
8. Where’s Waldo? The Fantastic Journey, Martin Handford, Candlewick
9. Two Dogs, Ian Falconer, Michael di Capua Books
10. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Camping (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
12. Where’s Waldo? The Wonder Book, Martin Handford, Candlewick
13. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. The Pool (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet,
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic
