“Indebted,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC
This new sitcom from Dan Levy (“The Goldbergs”) charts a major upheaval in the lives of young parents Dave and Rebecca (Adam Pally, Abby Elliott) when his mother and father (comedy veterans Fran Drescher and Steven Weber) show up unannounced. They’re broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to take in these “boomerang parents” who gave him everything when he was younger. Unfortunately, they’re not too keen on personal boundaries.
“Tommy,” 9 p.m. on CBS
Multiple Emmy winner Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) makes a welcome return to prime-time TV in this new police drama from executive producer Paul Attanasio (“Homicide: Life on the Street”). It casts the actress as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former top-ranked NYPD officer who becomes the first female police chief for Los Angeles.