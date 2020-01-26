“If there’s a less classy word in the English language to describe classiness than ‘classy,’ I’d like to know what it is.”
I got a chuckle out of that pronouncement from grumpy grammarian Benjamin Dreyer. It also prompted me to consider the difference between class and grace.
Embedded in the word class is status and income, whereas grace — whether it comes from pauper, preschooler or prime minister — is courteous goodwill. It’s not what fork you use but what you do when no one’s watching or when challenging situations arise.
Here are examples of grace I’ve experienced:
• When my toddler son was prone to worrisome chest ailments, we went to our small-town hospital, where he was examined, and I was sent to fetch a copy of his X-ray. I was alarmed that it was marked at the top in big black letters, “N.C.” I knew the hospital’s gruff radiologist from church, and knocked nervously at the door of his office to ask him to explain. He growled his answer at such low volume that I had to ask twice: “No Charge.”
• That same doctor and his wife befriended a young man who was down and out. When the rascal stole valuables from the church and scarpered, the doctor shrugged and rasped, “We’ve been had by better people than that.”
• My daughter-in-law is so gracious in all of her dealings that it bothered her to hear my son speak roughly to the electronic personal assistant Siri. Now he tries to address Siri in a kinder tone.
• Sometimes grace is captured in a photo like the one that’s come to be called, “The Woman in the Dress.” It’s of a young woman, Ieshia Evans, taking a calm, proud, silent stance during a Black Lives Matter protest. Her arms are crossed in front of her. Her flowing dress billows around her legs as she is approached by two lawmen clad in head-to-toe riot gear.
• I witnessed a moment of grace one Thanksgiving as I rushed from my wee apartment in a big old house to travel to my parents’ home. The pensioner across the hall, Vi, peered out her door to wish me a happy holiday. I asked about her plans. She answered without a trace of self-pity, “With a good book and a piece of pie, the day shall pass.”
• Sometimes grace is conjured in a simple gesture, as in the video showing George the Younger Bush handing Michelle Obama a mint at the funeral of his father, Bush the Older.
• Grace shows up when people who profoundly disagree share common ground. As political strife gathers steam, I love to think about liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg going to the opera with the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. The pairing was so heartwarming that a composer wrote an opera about them which includes a duet with the lyric, “We are different. We are one.”
• Grace turned up unexpectedly at my home during a fierce Scrabble game with my elderly mentor, my 13-year-old son and our friend Richard Lord Acton, a transplant from the House of Lords in London to Iowa. When I bowed out of the game to start dinner, I noticed Richard had four tiles left on his tray: T, A, F and R. I observed that there was a word he could make with that. “Yes,” he answered, “but a gentleman wouldn’t.”
• Grace made a cameo appearance recently when I took my grandson, 11, to an art museum. I was so busy reading a signboard about exhibits that I didn’t notice a woman with a cane struggling with the exit door. My grandson did and leapt to her rescue as my heart brimmed with pride.
Readers, I would love to hear your examples of grace. No matter where it shows up, it’s amazing.