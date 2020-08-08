“Well ... here we are here. Where is here? Here is _______.”
So begins Pastor Paul’s message to his congregation in Lucas Hnath’s book, “The Christians.” Paul is preparing his congregation for a big change in the church’s philosophy, and he finds a need to place everything in context before getting to the news.
I find that I’m adapting his approach to storytelling as I think of homilies for the coming months, starting with another of his quotes: “I have a powerful urge to communicate, but I find the distance between us insurmountable.”
Physical presence, occupying a common space, is part of the essence of shared faith. Without our being together in them, places are just empty spaces. One of the most alienating aspects of our weekly virtual gathering is the need for us to keep it separately.
Alone in my apartment, streaming hugely immersive services via Zoom from Dubuque, I want nothing more than to catapult myself back in time and into the live experience of a few months back. I feel as distant from that occasion as I always do when I watch theater online — which doesn’t mean that I got nothing from it.
These are meaningful to be sure, but through the glass of my computer screen this beleaguered summer, each becomes a tableau of blindsiding poignancy, but not embodying the charged connection that worship can have when you’re in the room with it.
Although technology has provided a respite from the devastating series of closures and cancellations that have rolled across the country, allowing a temporary stabilization of churchly practice, exactly how congregational life will “re-open” is anybody’s guess.
Still, the oft-uttered phrase, “we just don’t know,” can be a deeply spiritual assertion: An unexpected commitment to a world of experience that we know nothing about — and will continue to know nothing about unless we become available and aware, learning.
It’s what Walt Whitman calls “the profound lesson of reception,” a radical openness to life, exposing ourselves not just to some things but to everything; the desire to “take the world in your arms,” (Mary Oliver); “to forget ourselves, to be surprised out of our propriety ... and to do something without knowing how or why” (Ralph Waldo Emerson).
Acknowledging what is closed off, the spirit can progress by intentional and repeated efforts to open up, take it all in, knowing there always is more yet to know.
May it be so for each of us.